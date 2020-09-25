Sign up
Photo 2533
IMG_20200925_163709
September S Words entry - train station in Belfast.
25th September 2020
25th Sep 20
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her mid 40's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
2833
photos
71
followers
186
following
Tags
septssubjects
Susan Wakely
ace
Great leading lines and shadows.
September 28th, 2020
