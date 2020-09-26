Previous
Next
IMG_20200926_104843 by la_photographic
Photo 2534

IMG_20200926_104843

September S Words, Artist Challenge & Get Pushed 426 entry - still Life. Kathy @randystreat said "Hi Laura. I'm you get-pushed challenge partner for week 426. How about a still life?" A refreshing pot of tea.
26th September 2020 26th Sep 20

Laura

ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her mid 40's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
694% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise