IMG_20210724_213358

Get Pushed 469 entry. Kathy Burzynski @myhrhelper said "I am your get pushed partner for this coming week.
I’m giving you a few options.
1) what’s inside... draw us in to wonder what is inside a box, a room, a gate, etc. your interpretation.
2) happy face, I know it nay be a challenge with all these mask mandates and lockdowns etc, but especially now we need to see that smile, so perhaps you can capture it.
3) your favorite.. favorite food, favorite flower, favorite quote, etc."
What's inside - a shopping centre and reflection in Belfast.