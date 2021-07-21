Previous
IMG_20210723_141641 by la_photographic
Photo 2831

IMG_20210723_141641

Get Pushed 469 entry. Kathy Burzynski @myhrhelper said "I am your get pushed partner for this coming week.
I’m giving you a few options.
1) what’s inside... draw us in to wonder what is inside a box, a room, a gate, etc. your interpretation.
2) happy face, I know it nay be a challenge with all these mask mandates and lockdowns etc, but especially now we need to see that smile, so perhaps you can capture it.
3) your favorite.. favorite food, favorite flower, favorite quote, etc."

At the minute this is my favourite drink - a milkshake.
21st July 2021 21st Jul 21

Laura

ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her mid 40's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
