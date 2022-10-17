Previous
IMG_20221015_145916~2 by la_photographic
IMG_20221015_145916~2

Get Pushed 532 entry.
Annie D @annied said "For get pushed - numbers".

I got this t-shirt & pin after doing my 100th parkrun at the end of August.
Laura

I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
Hope you like this Annie.
October 17th, 2022  
