IMG_20221216_161537~2 by la_photographic
Photo 3204

IMG_20221216_161537~2

Get Pushed 541 entry. Jackie @30pics4jackiesdiamond said "Could you capture "something under foot" that's artistic, interesting or just plain fun?! Walking on grass at home.

18th December 2022 18th Dec 22

Laura

ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
Laura ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Hope you like this Jackie.
December 18th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Nice and frosty!
December 18th, 2022  
