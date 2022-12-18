Sign up
Photo 3204
IMG_20221216_161537~2
Get Pushed 541 entry. Jackie
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
said "Could you capture "something under foot" that's artistic, interesting or just plain fun?! Walking on grass at home.
18th December 2022
18th Dec 22
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
3620
photos
57
followers
159
following
877% complete
3197
3198
3199
3200
3201
3202
3203
3204
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Tags
get-pushed-541
Laura
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Hope you like this Jackie.
December 18th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Nice and frosty!
December 18th, 2022
