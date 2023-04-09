Sign up
Photo 3297
IMG_20230409_122919
One object April & Get Pushed 557 entry. F. Bailey
@fbailey
said "We're paired for Get Pushed this week so how would you feel about taking a shot representing Easter?" Lucky eating a white chocolate bunny.
9th April 2023
9th Apr 23
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
3763
photos
55
followers
163
following
Views
3
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
Nokia C01 Plus
Taken
9th April 2023 12:29pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
get-pushed-557
,
30-shots2023
Susan Wakely
ace
The bunny is bigger than him.
April 9th, 2023
Laura
ace
@fbailey
Hope you like this F. Bailey.
April 9th, 2023
Laura
ace
@wakelys
Thanks. It doesn't now.
April 9th, 2023
FBailey
ace
Lucky is indeed lucky!
April 9th, 2023
Laura
ace
@fbailey
Thanks F. Bailey.
April 9th, 2023
