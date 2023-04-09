Previous
IMG_20230409_122919 by la_photographic
Photo 3297

IMG_20230409_122919

One object April & Get Pushed 557 entry. F. Bailey @fbailey said "We're paired for Get Pushed this week so how would you feel about taking a shot representing Easter?" Lucky eating a white chocolate bunny.
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

Laura

@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
The bunny is bigger than him.
April 9th, 2023  
@fbailey Hope you like this F. Bailey.
April 9th, 2023  
@wakelys Thanks. It doesn't now.
April 9th, 2023  
Lucky is indeed lucky!
April 9th, 2023  
@fbailey Thanks F. Bailey.
April 9th, 2023  
