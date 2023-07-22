Previous
IMG_20230720_204026~2 by la_photographic
IMG_20230720_204026~2

Get Pushed 572 & B&W 82 challenge entry.
Susan Wakely @wakelys said
"As your get pushed partner this week can you do something for the Black & White challenge which is books bw-82".
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Laura

@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
Susan Wakely ace
A nice angle of the pages.
July 23rd, 2023  
