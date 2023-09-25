Sign up
Photo 3467
IMG_20230925_221646
Get Pushed 582 challenge entry. JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamondsaid
"Hi Laura were partners this week! Could you for your challenge take an astronomical photo ( moon, stars, northern lights.......!)"
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
Photo Details
Tags
get-pushed-582
Laura
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Hope you like this Jackie. Unfortunately I can't get a closer photo of the moon and the weather hasn't been great to see any stars.
September 28th, 2023
JackieR
ace
It's not been good weather has it, apologies 😕
September 28th, 2023
