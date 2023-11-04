Previous
IMG_20231105_132114 by la_photographic
Photo 3507

IMG_20231105_132114

4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

Laura

ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
960% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Nice teapot.
November 6th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Love these teapots!

Were partners this week, how about doing one of the one week only prompts?

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48581/one-week-only-2023-edition
November 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise