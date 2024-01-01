Previous
IMG_20240101_100906 by la_photographic
Seeing in the new year in style. I got the accessories last night at a restaurant in Puerto del Carmen where I am staying until tomorrow. I took this photo this morning outside the apartment I'm staying at.
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Laura

ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
Susan Wakely ace
It looks like a fun party.
January 1st, 2024  
Laura ace
@wakelys Thank you Susan. I only wore them to get a funny photo for today.
January 1st, 2024  
