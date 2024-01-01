Sign up
Photo 3541
IMG_20240101_100906
Seeing in the new year in style. I got the accessories last night at a restaurant in Puerto del Carmen where I am staying until tomorrow. I took this photo this morning outside the apartment I'm staying at.
2
0
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
4018
photos
54
followers
163
following
970% complete
Tags
year 13 - day 1.
Susan Wakely
ace
It looks like a fun party.
January 1st, 2024
Laura
ace
@wakelys
Thank you Susan. I only wore them to get a funny photo for today.
January 1st, 2024
