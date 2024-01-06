Previous
GridArt_20240107_100327006
6 - A journey with purpose. Imagine you are going on a journey with purpose. It is up to you to decide what the purpose is, where you are going & how you will be travelling. You then draw (or photograph) the bag you are using and its contents.
