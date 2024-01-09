IMG_20240109_140151~2

Previous
Day 9 - Warmest friend. This is a pen drawing of a friend of mine who WhatsApp's me everyday wishing me a good day and asking me how I am. I return her messages by wishing her a good day and asking how she is.
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Laura

Susan Wakely ace
That sounds like a good friend.
January 10th, 2024  
