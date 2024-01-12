Previous
GridArt_20240115_104429306 by la_photographic
Photo 3552

GridArt_20240115_104429306

January Challenge - Day 12: Fanzine.
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Laura

ace
@la_photographic
Laura

@la_photographic

I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
John Falconer ace
It looks like we're looking inside your head???
January 15th, 2024  
