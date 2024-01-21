Previous
IMG_20240121_165903 by la_photographic
IMG_20240121_165903

January Challenge - Day 21: Card tower. In 1 minute I built a tower of unused Christmas cards and took photo of my tower using my phone.
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Laura

ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
Susan Wakely ace
Nice idea.
January 21st, 2024  
Laura ace
@wakelys Thanks Susan.
January 21st, 2024  
