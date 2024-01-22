Previous
IMG_20240122_113631~2 by la_photographic
Photo 3562

IMG_20240122_113631~2

January Challenge - Day 22: Dress up day. Me in a white jumper with a white and silver necklace, red earrings and lipstick taken with phone. I don't wear jewellery usually or much makeup unless I'm going out somewhere.
22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

Laura

ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
975% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise