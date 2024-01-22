Sign up
Photo 3562
IMG_20240122_113631~2
January Challenge - Day 22: Dress up day. Me in a white jumper with a white and silver necklace, red earrings and lipstick taken with phone. I don't wear jewellery usually or much makeup unless I'm going out somewhere.
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
64-jan2024-w4
,
year 13 - day 22
