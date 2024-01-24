Previous
GridArt_20240124_120808530 by la_photographic
January Challenge - Day 24: Shadow moments. A triptych of the outline, the shape coloured in using black ink and the object used to create the shadow.
Laura

@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
