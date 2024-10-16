IMG_20241017_084629

Get Pushed 637 challenge entry. Wendy @farmreporter said "Hello, Laura
How about photographing clouds this week for your get pushed challenge. There should be quite a bit of clouds now that we are into the autumn season.
Taking cloud photos during sunrise or sunset can result in some seriously gorgeous shots.
When it comes to taking cloud photos (and outdoor photography in general), the most important thing to keep in mind is the time of day.
Around dusk and dawn, natural lighting provides a beautiful mix of bright colors."