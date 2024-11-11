Sign up
Photo 3856
IMG_20241114_151226~2
Get Pushed 641 challenge entry. Mary
@mcsiegle
said "It looks like lately you haven’t done too much black and white. So I challenge you to do a black and white abstract — ideally with high contrast. How does that sound"
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
4464
photos
51
followers
147
following
Laura
ace
@mcsiegle
Hope you like this Mary.
November 16th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice effect Laura.
November 16th, 2024
