Previous
IMG_20241217_170632 by la_photographic
Photo 3892

IMG_20241217_170632

52 Week Challenge - Week 51: Christmas entry.
17th December 2024 17th Dec 24

Laura

ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
1066% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely cards.
December 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact