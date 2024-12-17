Sign up
Photo 3892
IMG_20241217_170632
52 Week Challenge - Week 51: Christmas entry.
17th December 2024
17th Dec 24
Laura
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
2
1
365
Nokia C01 Plus
17th December 2024 5:06pm
52wc-2024-w51
,
year 13 - day 350
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely cards.
December 18th, 2024
