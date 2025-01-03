Previous
Screenshot_20250103-231622 by la_photographic
64 Million Artists January Challenge - Day 3: Memory poem. I decided to base it on a trip to Rancho Texas in Lanzarote last week.
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Laura

@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
