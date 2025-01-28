Sign up
Photo 3934
IMG_20250128_163058~3
Day 28 - Silly self portrait. Create a picture of yourself using objects or drawing yourself with wacky hair or makeup. Draw or write about the silly things you enjoy.
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
1
0
Laura
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
4552
photos
55
followers
152
following
Tags
64ma-week4
Susan Wakely
Fun self portrait. Just in case you didn’t pick up your get pushed please can you do a Birds Eye view.
January 28th, 2025
