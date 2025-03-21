Previous
IMG_20250326_082029~2 by la_photographic
Photo 3986

IMG_20250326_082029~2

Get Pushed 659 challenge entry. Delwyn @dkbarnett said "Hi Laura, For your get pushed challenge this week would you like to take an image that contains geometric shapes. Thanks, Delwyn". Sorry I'm so late posting this I've been busy.
21st March 2025

Laura

@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's.
Laura ace
@dkbarnett Hope you like this Delwyn. Sorry I'm late posting it.
March 31st, 2025  
