Previous
IMG_20250421_114207 by la_photographic
Photo 4017

IMG_20250421_114207

One subject April and Get Pushed 664 challenge entry. Andrew-Bede @allsop said
"Hi Laura, we are partnered this week so I would love you to make a self-portrait but also somehow including Emerald. Good luck and have fun."
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

Laura

ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
1100% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact