Photo 4069
IMG_20250611_091035
30 Days Wild & Get Pushed 671 challenge entry. Mona
@mona65
said "Create one of the letters from "WILD" using natural materials."
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
Laura
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
get-pushed-671
Laura
ace
@mona65
Hope you like this Mona. For some reason most of the photos upload the wrong way round.
June 17th, 2025
Marj
ace
Lovely composition !
June 17th, 2025
