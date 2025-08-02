Previous
Next
1000008851 by la_photographic
Photo 4120

1000008851

Get Pushed 678 challenge entry. Mats @matsonnestam said "Hi Laura, I am your get pushed partner this week. I like your collages, why not do another one but this time in monochrome?"
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Laura

ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
1130% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Laura ace
@matsonnestam Hope you like this.
August 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact