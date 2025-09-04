Previous
1000009799 by la_photographic
Photo 4148

1000009799

Get Pushed 683 challenge entry. Delwyn @dkbarnett said "Hi Laura - I am your get pushed partner this week. How would you like to do a faceless self portrait?"
4th September 2025 4th Sep 25

Laura

@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
Laura ace
@dkbarnett Hope you like this Delwyn.
September 9th, 2025  
