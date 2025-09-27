Previous
1000010572 by la_photographic
Photo 4158

1000010572

Get Pushed 686 challenge entry. Annie @annied said "@la_photographic how about choosing a function on your phone camera you don't often or haven't used?"
27th September 2025 27th Sep 25

Laura

I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
Laura ace
@annied Hope you like this photo using the zoom function on the phone as when I'm not sure if it's optical zoom or digital zoom I don't use it.
September 29th, 2025  
