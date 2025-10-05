Previous
1000010930 by la_photographic
Photo 4160

1000010930

Get Pushed 687 challenge entry. Delwyn @dkbarnett said "Hi Laura - for your get pushed challenge, can you try capturing a childhood memory. Thanks, Delwyn".
5th October 2025 5th Oct 25

Laura

ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
1139% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Laura ace
@dkbarnett Hope you like this photo of me now looking down at a locket with me as a child and a teenager / young adult (I can't remember when it was taken).
October 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact