Photo 4161
1000011060
Get Pushed 688 challenge entry. kali
@kali66
said "hi your challenge is to take a photo from a low point of view".
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
Laura
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
2
1
365
Redmi Note 14
10th October 2025 12:57pm
Tags
get-pushed-688
Laura
@kali66
Hope you like this photo from Belfast.
October 13th, 2025
