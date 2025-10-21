Previous
Next
1000011311 by la_photographic
Photo 4164

1000011311

Get Pushed 690 challenge entry. Andrew-Bede Allsop @allsop said "Hi Laura. We are partnered this week so I would like you to make a self-portrait. If you are not keen on this please let me know and I will try to think of something else".
21st October 2025 21st Oct 25

Laura

ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
1141% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Laura ace
@allsop. Sorry this is late posted. I was having trouble uploading these photos.
November 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact