Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4164
1000011311
Get Pushed 690 challenge entry. Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
said "Hi Laura. We are partnered this week so I would like you to make a self-portrait. If you are not keen on this please let me know and I will try to think of something else".
21st October 2025
21st Oct 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
4820
photos
57
followers
148
following
1141% complete
View this month »
4160
4161
4162
4163
4164
4165
4166
4167
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Redmi Note 14
Taken
20th October 2025 5:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-690
Laura
ace
@allsop
. Sorry this is late posted. I was having trouble uploading these photos.
November 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close