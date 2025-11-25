Previous
1000012561 by la_photographic
Photo 4171

1000012561

Get Pushed 695 challenge entry. Mary @mcsiegle said "For your challenge I’ll give you something quite opposite this. How about Hard Edges (in the image)? Does that sound OK?"
25th November 2025 25th Nov 25

Laura

@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
Laura
@mcsiegle Sorry it's late posting but hope you like it.
December 5th, 2025  
