1000015463 by la_photographic
Photo 4193

1000015463

Get Pushed 700 challenge entry. Annie @annied said "Hi Laura For GP700 how about a collage/diptych showing out with the old in with the new year?"
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

Laura

@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
Photo Details

Laura ace
@annied Hope you like this diptych. The first photo is Lanzarote as I left there on 30th December and the second photo is Belfast where I now live taken on New Years Eve morning. It was a shock to the system.
January 5th, 2026  
