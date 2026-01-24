Sign up
Photo 4217
1000016621
As already mentioned I am doing the 64 Million Artists January Challenge. This photo taken by phone is for Day 24: a funeral.
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
0
0
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
Photo Details
Tags
64ma-jan2026
