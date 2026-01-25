1000016728

Get Pushed 703. Also Liz Milne @spanishliz said "For get pushed this week, can you take one of those prompts (from any part of the month) and create an entry for the current quotation challenge. It's here https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51772/next-quote-challenge-now-up or the one posted on Thursday? If that won't work for any reason, then perhaps use a prompt to make a six word story entry. As already mentioned I am doing the 64 Million Artists January Challenge. This photo taken by phone is for Day 25: Window reflection.