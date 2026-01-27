Sign up
Photo 4220
1000016768
As already mentioned I am doing the 64 Million Artists January Challenge. This photo taken by phone is for Day 27: Weave together.
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
1
0
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
4877
photos
56
followers
143
following
1156% complete
Marj
ace
Love the weaving together of the words . The handwritten elements add a personal touch.
February 3rd, 2026
