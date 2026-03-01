Previous
1000018631 by la_photographic
Photo 4253

1000018631

Get Pushed 708 challenge entry. Mary @mcsiegle said "I see we are paired again this week. How about showing us a prized possession? Estra points if you give us a story behind why it is special to you."
1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

Laura

ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
1165% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Laura ace
@mcsiegle. Hope you like this photo of a plaque with the first poem of mine that was published in an anthology in the 1990's. Until last year it was the last one published. It is also the only one that was published outside of Belfast.
March 2nd, 2026  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Hi Laura - for your get pushed challenge this week, how about a flat lay of objects you may find in your kitchen drawer. Thanks, Delwyn
March 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact