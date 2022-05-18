Previous
DSC05682 by la_photographic
107 / 365

DSC05682

Get Pushed entry. Sally Ings @salza said "We are partners in the get pushed challenge this week. My challenge to you is to take a minimalist photo with lots of negative space."
18th May 2022 18th May 22

Laura

@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
Laura ace
@salza Hope you like this & that it is right Sally.
May 19th, 2022  
