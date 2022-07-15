Previous
IMG_20220718_102218 by la_photographic
111 / 365

IMG_20220718_102218

Get pushed 519 & Street 93 entry. Meg Storey @magstorey09 said
"Hi Laura! It looks like you do a lot of still life and nature photography. How do you feel about trying out some street photography?" Taken near Titanic Quarter, Belfast.
@megstorey09 Hope you like this Meg.
July 18th, 2022  
