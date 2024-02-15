Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
185 / 365
GridArt_20240215_120351906
Weekly Challenge - week 2: an invitation. I created a found poem by cutting words & phrases and laying them out to make this poem.
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
4080
photos
54
followers
163
following
50% complete
View this month »
178
179
180
181
182
183
184
185
Latest from all albums
3580
3581
3582
3583
184
3584
3585
185
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Competitions
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close