Previous
GridArt_20240215_120351906 by la_photographic
185 / 365

GridArt_20240215_120351906

Weekly Challenge - week 2: an invitation. I created a found poem by cutting words & phrases and laying them out to make this poem.
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

Laura

ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
50% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise