GridArt_20240308_002148386

Get Pushed 605 challenge & Weekly Challenge - Week 5 entry.
Delwyn @dkbarnett said "Hi Laura, I am your get pushed partner this week. I see you do some work with photoshop and I am wondering if you could do some word art. Word art or text art is a form of art that includes text, forming words or phrases, as its main component; it is a combination of language and visual imagery. Please let me know you would rather not do this and I will set another challenge. I hope you have fun with this one. Cheers."