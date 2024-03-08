Previous
GridArt_20240308_002148386 by la_photographic
190 / 365

GridArt_20240308_002148386

Get Pushed 605 challenge & Weekly Challenge - Week 5 entry.
Delwyn @dkbarnett said "Hi Laura, I am your get pushed partner this week. I see you do some work with photoshop and I am wondering if you could do some word art. Word art or text art is a form of art that includes text, forming words or phrases, as its main component; it is a combination of language and visual imagery. Please let me know you would rather not do this and I will set another challenge. I hope you have fun with this one. Cheers."
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Laura

@dkbarnett. Hope you like this Delwyn. As the Weekly challenge was courage I did a mind map of words & phrases I associate with courage. I then used Microsoft Word and inserted pictures people are afraid of and one I associate with courage which I photographed and combined them all in this collage.
March 8th, 2024  
