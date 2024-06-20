Previous
IMG_20240620_114811 by la_photographic
216 / 365

IMG_20240620_114811

Get Pushed 620 challenge entry. Mary @mcsiegle said "Can you do a collage that shows all four of the elements of earth, fire, air, water. If you find two or more for one of the photos, that’s ok."
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Laura

@la_photographic
Laura ace
@mcsiegle Hope you like this Mary. They are woven circles in a frame to reflect the 4 natural elements.
June 24th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
This is a really creative solution to the challenge.
June 24th, 2024  
