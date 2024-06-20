Sign up
216 / 365
IMG_20240620_114811
Get Pushed 620 challenge entry. Mary
@mcsiegle
said "Can you do a collage that shows all four of the elements of earth, fire, air, water. If you find two or more for one of the photos, that's ok."
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
2
1
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
4268
photos
51
followers
154
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Competitions
Camera
Nokia C01 Plus
Taken
20th June 2024 11:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-620
Laura
ace
@mcsiegle
Hope you like this Mary. They are woven circles in a frame to reflect the 4 natural elements.
June 24th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
This is a really creative solution to the challenge.
June 24th, 2024
