GridArt_20240621_193439755 by la_photographic
217 / 365

GridArt_20240621_193439755

Get Pushed 620 challenge entry. Mary @mcsiegle said "Can you do a collage that shows all four of the elements of earth, fire, air, water. If you find two or more for one of the photos, that’s ok."
21st June 2024

Laura

ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
Laura ace
@mcsiegle Hope you like this Mary. They are 4 separate photos for the different elements combined in a collage.
June 24th, 2024  
