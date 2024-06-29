Sign up
IMG_20240629_112332_BURST005
Get Pushed 621 challenge entry. Susan
@wakelys
said "For your get pushed for this week can you capture flowing water to give a sense of movement."
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
Tags
get-pushed-621
Laura
ace
@wakelys
Hope you like this Susan.
June 30th, 2024
