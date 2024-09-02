Sign up
236 / 365
IMG_20240903_104301
Get Pushed 631 challenge entry. Northy
@northy
said "how about having a play with shadows?"
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
4370
photos
52
followers
151
following
Views
1
1
Comments
1
1
Album
Competitions
Camera
Nokia C01 Plus
Taken
3rd September 2024 10:43am
Tags
get-pushed-631
Laura
ace
@northy
Hope you like this Northy. Although there were quite a few shadows when you asked for playing with shadows I opened my fingers in the top right of this photo.
September 3rd, 2024
