Previous
237 / 365
IMG_20240903_104310
Get Pushed 631 challenge entry. Northy
@northy
said "how about having a play with shadows?"
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
4370
photos
52
followers
151
following
64% complete
230
231
232
233
234
235
236
237
235
3783
3784
3785
3786
236
237
3787
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Competitions
Camera
Nokia C01 Plus
Taken
3rd September 2024 10:43am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
get-pushed-631
Laura
ace
@northy
Hope you like this Northy. Although there were quite a few shadows when you asked for playing with shadows I opened 2 fingers for rabbits ears in the top right of this photo.
September 3rd, 2024
