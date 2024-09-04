Sign up
Previous
238 / 365
IMG_20240903_104315
Get Pushed 631 challenge entry. Northy
@northy
said "how about having a play with shadows?" My hand cupped in upper right of this photo.
4th September 2024
4th Sep 24
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
4372
photos
52
followers
151
following
65% complete
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Competitions
Camera
Nokia C01 Plus
Taken
3rd September 2024 10:43am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
get-pushed-631
Laura
ace
@northy
Hope you like this Northy.
September 5th, 2024
