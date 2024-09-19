Previous
Next
GridArt_20240921_114855429 by la_photographic
241 / 365

GridArt_20240921_114855429

52 Week Challenge - Week 38: Tell a story entry.
19th September 2024 19th Sep 24

Laura

ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
66% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great collage. What were you celebrating?
September 21st, 2024  
Mary Siegle ace
Wow! A really fancy tea in a swank restaurant? Did you just look in on the hot tub or use it yourself? I’m also curious, like Sue @wakelys what was the occasion?
September 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise