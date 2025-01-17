Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
252 / 365
IMG_20250117_122600
Get Pushed 650 challenge entry. Jackie
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
said "Hi Laura, we're getting pushed partners. How about doing something with paper and shadows?"
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
4539
photos
55
followers
152
following
69% complete
View this month »
245
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
Latest from all albums
251
3920
3921
3922
252
3923
3924
3925
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
Competitions
Camera
Nokia C01 Plus
Taken
17th January 2025 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-650
Susan Wakely
ace
Hi Laura. For this weeks challenge can do a photo framed so that the frame shows.
January 20th, 2025
Laura
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Hope you like this Jackie.
January 20th, 2025
Laura
ace
@wakelys
Sounds good. Thanks.
January 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close