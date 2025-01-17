Previous
IMG_20250117_122600 by la_photographic
252 / 365

IMG_20250117_122600

Get Pushed 650 challenge entry. Jackie @30pics4jackiesdiamond said "Hi Laura, we're getting pushed partners. How about doing something with paper and shadows?"
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

Laura

@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
Susan Wakely ace
Hi Laura. For this weeks challenge can do a photo framed so that the frame shows.
January 20th, 2025  
Laura
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Hope you like this Jackie.
January 20th, 2025  
Laura
@wakelys Sounds good. Thanks.
January 20th, 2025  
