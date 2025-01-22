Previous
IMG_20250121_090151 by la_photographic
255 / 365

IMG_20250121_090151

Get Pushed 651 challenge entry. Susan @wakelys said "Hi Laura. For this weeks challenge can do a photo framed so that the frame shows"
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

Laura

ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
69% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Laura ace
@wakelys Hope you like this Susan.
January 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact